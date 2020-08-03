Man wounded in drive-by shooting near a Northwest Miami-Dade elementary school

A man was flown to the hospital after being injured in a drive-by shooting early Monday afternoon near a Northwest Miami-Dade elementary school.

Miami-Dade police responded to a shots fired call around 2:05 p.m. near 4710 Northwest 178th Terrace, according to a police spokesman.

When officers arrived — about a mile away from North Glade Elementary School — they found a wounded adult man.

Officers said the man was “alert and conscious.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center.

Police did not release a description of the car or the person responsible for the shooting, and said the investigation is ongoing.