Man injured in drive-by shooting near Washington County playground

A 24-year-old man was shot in a drive-by shooting in front of a Washington County playground last night.

Police responded to the 8th Ward Playground after a gunshot victim showed up at Washington Hospital’s ER around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and happened on the sidewalk in front.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., the change some believe will bring the recent violence near the playground to an end.

