Man injured in drive-by shooting Sunday in West Akron, police search for suspects

Akron police are searching for those involved in a drive-by shooting that left a 27-year-old man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an Akron Police Department press release.

Law enforcement responded to multiple gunshots that were reported just before noon on Sunday in the 1000 block of Hardesty Boulevard in West Akron.

When officers arrived, they found the 27-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Based on information found at the scene, which included over a dozen shell casings and other evidence, investigators determined that at least two unknown suspects drove by in a black SUV firing multiple shots at the victim as he stood in a driveway.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Any can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akon PD app and messaging Tips411.

