Tacoma police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday evening.

According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a drive-by shooting in the 4700 block of South Oakes Street.

The 30-year-old victim went to the hospital with a gunshot wound in serious but stable condition. Police said a Pierce Transit bus was hit by a bullet, but no riders were injured.