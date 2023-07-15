Man injured when driver crashes SUV into Boulder post office

Jul. 14—One man was seriously injured when a 67-year-old woman drove her vehicle into the lobby of a Boulder post office Friday morning, police said.

According to a tweet, the crash happened at 9:32 a.m. at 2995 55th St.

Police believe the woman was trying to park when she instead accelerated her 2023 Mazda SUV through the front plate-glass window of the building, entering the lobby and striking a 50-year-old man.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

A GoFundMe was posted Friday by the victim's family identifying the man by his first name of Trip and outlining some of his injuries.

"Trip was standing at the counter of the post office today when a woman crashed her car into the building and directly into Trip," the post read. "He has a shattered pelvis, severe lacerations on his arm, and 5+ broken ribs.

"If you know Trip, you'll know this couldn't have happened to a nicer guy. It will be a long time until he can work again, so I'm asking our community to help, any amount, so he does not have to worry financially during his lengthy recovery."

There were no other injuries during the incident.

Police said the woman is likely facing charges. Her name has not yet been released.