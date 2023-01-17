Man injured in Dundalk shooting, Baltimore County Police say

A man in his thirties suffered non-life-threatening injuries Monday night after being shot multiple times in Dundalk, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Police said in a news release that detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting off Shipping Place, near a shopping center and park where the man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at about 5:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Forensics investigators were present at Veterans Park, the small open space along the historic town center, late into Monday night.

Detectives ask those with information on the shooting to contact investigators at 410-307-2020.