Man injured during a fight in car at Fresno hotel, then a shot was fired, police say

A man was injured Thursday evening when he appeared to get in a fight with a suspect at a Fresno hotel.

Fresno police responded to the Vagabond Inn at 2570 South East Avenue near East Jensen Avenue by Highway 99 just before 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting victim.

Officers arrived and located the victim, who appeared to have injuries to his face, Fresno Police Lt. Robert Dewey said. Initially, officers were responding to a shooting victim, but instead learned he was involved in a disturbance “maybe with two” people inside his vehicle.

During the fight, a shot was fired from inside the vehicle, Dewey said.

“We’re trying to retrieve some video and see exactly what happened and why the gun was fired and who was fired at anyone,” Dewey said.

The man had injuries to his nose, Dewey said. The man was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unknown what led up to the fight before a shot was fired.

Fresno Police investigate where a man was injured during a fight and a shot was fired at the Vagabond Inn on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

One shell casing was found near the vehicle.

“A lot of unanswered questions that we’re trying to piece together,” Dewey said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.