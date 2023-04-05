Man injured during shooting in Morningside area, Fort Worth police say

A man was wounded Tuesday night during a shooting in the Morningside neighborhood, and there is no suspect in custody, Fort Worth police said.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Glen Garden Drive and Mississippi Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. regarding a shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway, officials said.

The victim told police he was standing near a convenience store in the 1200 block of Glen Garden Drive when a man with a gun approached and shot him once in the chest. The victim said he didn’t know the shooter, who fled the scene after the shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, and officials said his injuries were not life threatening. There is no suspect in custody, police said, and the Gun Violence Unit was asked to respond.