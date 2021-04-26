Man injured during shooting Sunday in southeast Fort Worth, police say

Kaley Johnson
·1 min read

A man was injured during a shooting in Fort Worth Sunday evening, Fort Worth police said.

At about 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Miller Avenue in southeast Fort Worth. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower torso, Officer Buddy Calzada said.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that police referred to as not life-threatening. The shooting appears to have stemmed from a fight that happened Saturday between the suspect and the man.

Police are investigating details of the shooting. The suspect had not been arrested as of 8:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories

  • Teenager charged after seven-year-old shot dead at McDonalds

    Other suspects believed to have been involved remain at large

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • US announces aid to India to help fight devastating coronavirus surge

    Secretary of State and National Security Adviser announce help is coming after backlash for vaccine hoarding and export bans

  • Ryu exits early with strain, Jays 'pen finishes off Rays 1-0

    Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu was forced to leave early with a minor strain and five relievers completed the shutout, lifting the Blue Jays over the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 Sunday. Ryu gave up three hits and struck out five in 3 2/3 innings, but exited with right glute injury after giving up a single to Manuel Margot. Ryu, through an interpreter, said the problem is “nothing serious."

  • Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in weekend flurry of press releases

    Ex-president attacks Arizona governor for lack of support for election audit

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • CEOs raked in millions during the pandemic: here are the 10 highest paid in 2020

    Compensation for some bosses increased despite severe company losses

  • Drone operators challenge surveyors' turf in mapping dispute

    When Michael Jones started a side hustle shooting drone photos and videos for realtors, his clients wanted more: Images with property lines on them, to better understand where their fences should be. It seemed like a good use of emerging technology that met an obvious consumer demand, and Jones was careful to add a disclaimer: His maps weren't meant to replace the proper surveys that are often needed for such things as mortgages, title insurance and land use applications. The Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors said he faced criminal prosecution for surveying without a license.

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Police fatally shoot man in Hollywood ‘wearing body armour’

    Sunset Boulevard was temporarily shut down in both directions

  • Biden says Armenian mass killing was genocide

    The statement by the US president drew an immediate rebuke from Turkey, which disputes the term.

  • Oscars 2021: Stars prepare for in-person ceremony

    The 93rd Academy Awards take place on Sunday night, from multiple locations around the world.

  • On another lonely Anzac Day, solitary memorials stand out

    On another Anzac Day turned lonesome by the global pandemic, solitary actions showed all the more how the sacrifices of Australia and New Zealand during World War I are far from forgotten. While global attention turned at dawn on Sunday to the beaches of Turkey’s Gallipoli where the two emerging countries crafted a sense of nationhood from the horrors of war in April 1915, all along the front line in Europe, small ceremonies highlighted gratitude for the so-called Anzac troops over a century after the war ended. Unable to take part in the reduced official Gallipoli ceremonies, New Zealanders Matthew Henry and Tom Letty were still there in Turkey for their own tribute at the Lone Pine cemetery for a “Last Post" bugle call.

  • Each jump shot isn’t a referendum on Devonte Graham’s value to the Charlotte Hornets

    Graham’s ability to keep the Hornets organized was big in a victory over Boston Celtics.

  • What to Watch Sunday: The 2021 Oscars show, and a local woman on ‘Worst Cooks’

    Oscar producers say this year’s show will look more like a movie than a television show.

  • Australia: China conflict 'shouldn't be discounted'

    "I don't think it (conflict) should be discounted," Dutton said in a television interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) when asked whether the prospects of a conflict over Taiwan are growing.He added that China has been increasingly clear about its reunification ambitions with Taiwan.Australia's diplomatic relations with China, its largest trading partner, have worsened since Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus which was first reported in the Chinese city Wuhan, prompting trade reprisals from Beijing.

  • Missouri will resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, health department says

    “It was concluded that the known and potential benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks,” the Department of Health and Senior Services tweeted.

  • Minnesota AG tells "60 Minutes": We didn't have evidence George Floyd's killing was a hate crime

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told "60 Minutes" that prosecutors didn't charge Derek Chauvin with committing a hate crime as "we only charge those crimes that we had evidence that we could put in front of a jury to prove."Driving the news: The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murder and manslaughter charges over George Floyd's last Tuesday — one of the few to even face charges of killing a Black person.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: CBS' Scott Pelley noted to Ellison in the interview, broadcast Sunday, that prosecutors could have charged him with a hate crime under Minnesota law and that "the whole world sees this as a white officer killing a Black man because he is Black." But Ellison said without evidence of an explicit bias prosecutors could not bring hate crime charges. "In our society, there is a social norm that killing certain kinds of people is more tolerable than other kinds of people," Ellison said."In order for us to stop and pay serious attention to this case and be outraged by it, it's not necessary that Derek Chauvin had a specific racial intent to harm George Floyd. "The fact is we know that, through housing patterns, through employment, through wealth, through a whole range of other things — so often, people of color, Black people, end up with harsh treatment from law enforcement. And other folks doing the exact same thing just don't." Of note: Chauvin is due to be sentenced on June 16. Pelley asked Ellison what kind of message it would send were Chauvin to receive the maximum 40-year sentence."It is important for the Court to not go light or heavy," Ellison replied. "The sentence should be tailored to the offense, tailored to the circumstances of the case. ... the state never wanted revenge against Derek Chauvin. We just wanted accountability." EllisonScott Pelley: Do you think we ever would've known the truth [about George Floyd’s murder] without the video?Keith Ellison: I have real doubts of that we ever would. https://t.co/ywxl97trtW pic.twitter.com/oxplHN0VCj— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 25, 2021 Go deeper: Minnesota AG says he wasn't "convinced we were going to win" Chauvin caseEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.