Man injured in early morning shooting in North Augusta

Dec. 9—An early morning shooting in North Augusta left a man injured.

Around 3:27 a.m. Friday morning, police were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Plaza Place in North Augusta in reference to shots being fired, according to an incident report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Upon completing a sweep of the scene officers heard someone yelling for help near a building at the scene, the report said.

Police found a Black male with multiple gunshots to both legs lying on the ground, the report said.

Police provided medical aid to the victim until EMS arrived.

Lt. Junior Johnson with NADPS said no one has been arrested or charged, and the case is under investigation.