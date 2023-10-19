Man injured in Elkhart shooting, suspect in custody

Oct. 18—ELKHART — A shooting at a home on C.R. 45 early Wednesday morning resulted in one man being hospitalized.

Elkhart County Sheriff's Deputies report that at 4:41 a.m. Wednesday, the report came in for a gunshot wound to the torso at 23611 C.R. 45, a news release stated.

Responding deputies secured the scene for medics, and the victim was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. The suspected offender was located and taken into custody. Police have not released names of the victim or the suspected shooter.

Detectives with the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to conduct further investigation of the incident, the release added.

Police say there is no threat to the public and that the incident was isolated.