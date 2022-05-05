Man injured in fatal Suffolk shooting charged in victim’s death

The second person involved in a fatal shooting in Suffolk early Wednesday morning is charged in the death of the victim, police said Thursday.

Maleek Sailun Myers, 18, of Franklin is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, assault in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in or around a school, and use or discharging of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Meyers self-transported to Obici Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound prior to officers arriving on the scene, prompting hospital staff to notify police, according to Tim Kelley, a Suffolk city spokesperson. Officers located the victim, Rufus Lindell Artis, 31, of Windsor, and pronounced him dead on the scene.

The Suffolk 911 Center received multiple reports of shots fired at 12:05 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Washington Street at Hoffler Apartments. The apartment complex is within a half mile of the John F. Kennedy Middle School in Suffolk.

State law regarding the use of firearms in public spaces states that anyone discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of the property line of any public school property is guilty of a Class 4 felony.

Kelley said police are still looking into whether this incident is in any way related to an April 26 shooting at the same apartment complex, based on the common location and the fact that they occurred within eight days of one another.

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com