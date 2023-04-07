Man injured, female suspect arrested after altercation involving an ‘edged weapon’ in SLO

One person was injured and another was arrested Friday afternoon after an altercation in San Luis Obispo, an officer told The Tribune.

According to Sgt. Trevor Shalhoob of the San Luis Obispo Police Department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Kentucky Street that involved an assault with what he said was an “edged weapon” like a knife.

The injured person, a man, was treated at the scene of the incident, Shalhoob said.

A female suspect was arrested, though the individual’s identity was not known as of Friday afternoon.