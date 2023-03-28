Man injured in fiery crash near TCU, Fort Worth police say

A man received various burns when his vehicle caught fire Tuesday morning near TCU, police said.

The man was driving southbound near the 2400 block of Forest Park Boulevard around 5 a.m. when his vehicle hit a curb and then a guardrail, according to police. The vehicle did a 180, hit a light pole and then caught fire near the front. The driver had to be extracted by the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The driver suffered burns to his face, legs, arms and body, police said. MedStar personnel treated him at the scene, and he was airlifted to a local hospital.

Police said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.