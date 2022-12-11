Man injured following shooting in East Memphis, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in East Memphis on Saturday.

Police said it happened on the 3600 Block of Wilshire Road around 8:43 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds, MPD said.

Police said the man was taken to Regional One in Critical Condition,

Officers have one man in custody, MPD said.

According to police, the suspect and victim are known to each other.

This is an ongoing investigation.

