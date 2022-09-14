Man injured following shooting on Smith Avenue, three suspects on the run, MPD says
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.
Police said it happened in the 1200 block of Smith Avenue on Sept. 13 at 7:24 p.m.
A man was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
MPD said three men wearing ski masks fled the scene in a white Kia.
No arrests at this time, police said
The investigation is ongoing.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: