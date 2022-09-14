Man injured following shooting on Smith Avenue, three suspects on the run, MPD says

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Police said it happened in the 1200 block of Smith Avenue on Sept. 13 at 7:24 p.m.

A man was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

MPD said three men wearing ski masks fled the scene in a white Kia.

No arrests at this time, police said

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: