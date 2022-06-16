Man injured in Fort Worth shooting after dispute about money, police say

One man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a woman fired multiple rounds toward him and fled the scene Wednesday in west Fort Worth, according to spokespeople for police and MedStar.

Police said the woman opened fire at 8100 Calmont Ave. around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday and fled in a car that broke down nearby. She then left the vehicle and fled on foot.

The man was shot in the leg, according to MedStar. Police said they believe the shooting had to do with a dispute about money.

Gun violence detectives are investigating the shooting. Police have not publicly identified the suspect or announced any arrests.

This is a developing story.