Man injured in Fort Worth shootout between neighbors at apartment complex, police say

A man was injured Tuesday afternoon after police said there was a shootout between neighbors at a Fort Worth apartment complex in the 1000 block of Landwood Court.

A spokesman for MedStar said the man was in good condition when paramedics arrived.

Police said the man was shot in the shoulder after long-standing trouble between him and a neighbor escalated and the two pulled guns on each other.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an exchange of gunfire between the two people around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Police are searching the area for a suspect who fled the scene, but did not release any details about who that suspect is.

The shooting was reported at the Woodlands Apartments in east Fort Worth, according to an incident report.

