Man injured in front-yard shooting in south Fort Worth, police say

A man was shot in front of a house in south Fort Worth on Tuesday night, police said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said officers were dispatched to a house in the 200 block of Berkshire Lane shortly after 10 p.m. regarding a shooting victim. The man told police he was in the front yard with several other people when he was shot in the foot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said. The injury is not life-threatening.

The details of the incident are still being investigated, police said, and the Gang Unit has been requested to help with the investigation.