Man injured in Galt drive-by

Jun. 20—GALT — A Sacramento man was injured in a Galt shooting Saturday night.

Galt police officers responded to the report of a man suffering from gunshot wounds at about 7 p.m. Saturday in an alley near E Street between 2nd and 3rd streets, the Galt Police Department reported.

Officers located an 18-year-old man with three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and determined he was the victim of a drive-by shooting, police said.

Although the investigation into the incident is in its early stages, police said it appears the shooting was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

This was the second drive-by shooting reported in Galt this year.

In March, two teenage boys were taken to an area hospital in critical condition after being shot near Liberty Ranch High School at the intersection of Twin Cities and Marengo roads.

Upon arrival at that crime scene, officers found a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both of whom had been shot multiple times, police said.

Another 15-year-old boy was with them, but police said he was not injured during the incident.

Life-saving measures were performed on the two injured boys before they were taken to the hospital, police said.

Galt detectives are asking anyone with information about Saturday's shooting to call 209-366-7000, and press option 1. Refer to case 23-1245.