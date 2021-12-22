Man injured by gunfire into house

Dec. 22—HIGH POINT — A man inside a house had life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a bullet fired from outside early Tuesday.

The 26-year-old man, whose name was not released, was shot once in the upper body at a house in the 1700 block of Valley Ridge Drive shortly before 5:15 a.m., the High Point Police Department reported.

The man was taken to an area hospital. Police did not release any other information about the shooting or his injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. The public can download the P3 tips app from app stores and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.