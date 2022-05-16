Man injured by gunfire at Sunday vigil where hundreds gathered for Norfolk man killed in recent shooting

As about 200 to 300 people gathered Sunday night to remember a Norfolk man shot to death earlier in the week, more bullets began to fly, causing many in the crowd to drop to the ground or start running. One man was injured, according to police.

The gunfire broke out at a vigil held in Berkley Park to remember the life of 22-year-old Marvin J. Milton Jr., who was shot and killed late Wednesday night, near an apartment complex in the Crown Point neighborhood.

Friends and family of Milton began gathering at the park’s basketball court at about 6 p.m., said Bilal Muhammad, leader of the Stop the Violence organization in Norfolk, and one of the speakers at the event.

Many of the mourners carried bouquets of blue and white balloons, Muhammad said. Some wore shirts with Milton’s image printed on them. Tall glass prayer candles and tiny tea candles were lined up and lit on the court. A banner reading “Stand Against Violence and Crime” was posted on a chain link fence.

About five people had spoken at the vigil when the gunfire began, Muhammad said. Among the speakers was Milton’s girlfriend, who is pregnant with the couple’s child, due to be born in August, he said. Muhammad was lighting candles when the first shots were fired.

“It was so quick,” he said. “The majority of the people hit the ground and some of the people started running.”

Muhammad, who usually doesn’t get to the scene of a shooting until after it’s over, said he felt a bullet whiz by him.

“I’ve never been in a situation like that before,” he said. “It was pretty frightening.”

A man who was near Muhammad was shot in the hip. The bullet appeared to have entered through his hip and exited through his leg, Muhammad said, adding that he stayed with the man until he was taken away in an ambulance.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m., Norfolk police spokesman Will Pickering wrote in an email. The man shot in the hip was the only person reported to have been struck and his injury was not considered life threatening, Pickering said.

Story continues

Muhammad said he didn’t see anyone with a gun. But he guessed that there was more than one used, based on the sound. “Some (sounds) were kind of light and some were more powerful,” he said.

Muhammad said he only saw one Norfolk police officer at the event, and the officer was not in uniform. Pickering confirmed a police sergeant was there.

“I couldn’t believe that was all that was there,” Muhammad said. “We’ve been seeing a lot less police activity” since former Police Chief Larry Boone announced his retirement last month, he said.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com