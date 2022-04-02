Man injured in Hacienda Heights shooting with L.A. County sheriff's deputy

A man was hospitalized Friday afternoon after a shooting with a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, officials confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 4:24 p.m. in the 14440 block of Crystal Lantern Drive in Hacienda Heights, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities identified the man as a suspect.

Deputy David Yoo, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson, said he could not immediately provide information on whether a deputy shot the man or how the deputy was involved.

No additional information was available as of 7 p.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-8477 or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.