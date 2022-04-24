Man injured in Haverhill shooting

A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Haverhill Saturday night.

Haverhill Police say they responded to a Dover Street home around 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The victim, a 59-year-old man, was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

He was treated and released from a local hospital.

Police arrested Jake Houston, 37, of Brockton and charged him with weapons offenses, one count of armed assault to murder and one count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He will be arraigned Monday in Haverhill District Court.

The Massachusetts State Police STOP Team assisted in the apprehension of Houston, according to Haverhill Police.

