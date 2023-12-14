Man injured in Hermitage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting in Hermitage Wednesday night.

Metro police said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 5600 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to police at the scene, a 36-year-old man was found shot in the backyard of one of the apartments and transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe some sort of altercation happened in the woods nearby, which resulted in the shooting.

No suspect is in custody.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.