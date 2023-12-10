Man injured in Ithaca shooting
NewsChannel 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Stroud was under constant pressure from the Jets defensive front before his exit.
A lot is on the line when the Eagles and Cowboys face off in Dallas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Reluctant to play, huh?
Macy's shareholders receive an early holiday season gift.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Joe Flacco was a forgotten man just a few weeks ago.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
The Bills find themselves on the outside looking in as the playoffs quickly approach.
The price for a flawless complexion doesn't have to be high — not even for celebs.
Apple's third-generation AirPods are only $140 right now in a deal on Amazon, or $30 off their usual price. This is the lowest price they've ever been, last seen during Black Friday sales. The second-generation AirPods Pro are discounted too, for $50 off.
Matthew Stafford has the Rams in playoff contention in the NFC.
'The dark circles have lightened,' said a fresh-faced five-star fan.
Because that delicious dinner you prepared shouldn't require an upper-body workout.
'If these pants were a food they would be lasagna and a glass of wine,' says one of 13,000+ five-star fans. Time to grab this winter survival essential!
Devin Haney's last win was controversial. This one wasn't.
The actor, who is known for his regimented health and wellness routine, is embracing aging.
Overall, “deciding on a budget” for gifts and “going over budget” were the top holiday stressors on relationships.
Ready to find out which college football player will score the top honor in football for 2023? Tune in tonight.
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 14,000 shoppers.