Man injured in Lee’s Summit shooting, police search for suspects

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot outside a Lee’s Summit apartment complex Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department were called to a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 1 NW O’Brien Road.

Police say a man in the parking lot was approached by two other people which led to an altercation. The fight quickly escalated and the man was shot. Officers say the two individuals then ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is being treated for serious injuries. Police say it’s unclear if the man knew the two individuals who shot him.

LSPD has not identified the victim. Police have not provided any additional information about the suspects.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

