Man injured with life-threatening wounds in hit-and-run; police searching for suspect

Nov. 22—The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left one man suffering from life-threatening injuries on Monday, according to a news release from the agency.

Officers went to the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard around 2:42 a.m. after receiving reports of a traffic collision. They found a man lying in the road suffering from injuries and took him to a hospital, the news release said.

The suspect's vehicle left the scene before officers arrived, according to the news release. It was described as a dark-colored sedan.

The news release added the victim was crossing the road outside a crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle, the news release said. The vehicle was last seen going south on Buck Owens Boulevard, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police added. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.