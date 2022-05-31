Man injured in Memorial Day shooting at Orlando apartment complex

Orlando police are looking for the man responsible for sending another man to the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday afternoon.

Police and medical crews were called to the Palm Grove Gardens apartments on Wd Judge Drive just before 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

READ: Florida teen arrested for ‘school-based threat’ posted online

Responding officers found a man on scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The shooter left the scene before police could arrive, but investigators say he’s known to the victim.

READ: Protest erupts outside ICON Park after teen’s memorial cleaned

Police haven’t named the suspect, but say they already have a warrant for his arrest.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.