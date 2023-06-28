Man injured in Merced County shooting has died, according to sheriff’s office

A man who was shot in Merced County over the weekend has died, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Fern Street just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, for a report of a shooting. Deputies located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. The victim died Sunday morning, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

During an investigation into the shooting, deputies with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau identified 41-year-old Chad Micheal Hosburgh as a suspect in the shooting. Hosburgh was located at about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Augusta Lane in Atwater. He was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail.

He remains in custody on suspicion of felony murder, attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm and post release community supervision violation, according to jail records.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau at 209-385-7472.