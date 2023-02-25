Man injured in Miami Co. house fire dies; Stepson in jail on arson charges

A man that was critically injured in a Miami County house fire earlier this month has died.

On Feb. 12, just before midnight medics and firefighters from multiple agencies were called to the 100 block of East Pike Street to reports of a fire.

Crews on the scene confirmed to News Center 7 that person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Before the fire broke out, witnesses told investigators they heard an explosion, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak previously said in a media release.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Miami County Sheriff’s detectives also responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The fire was determined to be arson during the initial investigation, according to a department spokesperson.

Investigators identified the suspect as Seth Zackary Johnson, 24, who also lived in the home, however, he had already left the scene. Nearly four hours after the fire broke out, Johnson was located in his car by Fairborn police and was arrested, Duchak said.

Saturday, Duchak confirmed that the man, previously identified as Johnson’s stepfather, died from his injuries.

Johnson remains in the custody at Miami County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond. He is facing a charge of aggravated arson.

After preliminary autopsy results are released, Duchak said the sheriff’s office will be consulting with the county prosecutor’s office regarding additional charges.



