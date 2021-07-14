Man injured in late night robbery attempt

Jul. 14—ANDERSON — Police are searching for a man accused of attempted robbery that resulted in a knife injury.

Anderson Police responded to a stabbing report in the 300 block of East 12th Street at 11:09 p.m. on July 8.

A 29-year-old man told officers he was walking in the 1300 block of Main Street when he was approached by a white man, according to a press release by APD.

The alleged victim's name or identifying information was not released by the police department.

"The two had a brief conversation, then the suspect demanded money from the victim," according to the press release. "A physical altercation ensued resulting in the victim receiving a superficial cut from a knife the suspect had."

The 29-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and released.

"As of this time the suspect has not been located or identified," according to the press release. "This investigation is ongoing."

