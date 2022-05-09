Man injured in late-night shooting in southwest Fresno. What police know

A man in southwest Fresno was taken to Community Regional Medical Center late Sunday night after he was shot in an industrial area in the southwest portion of the city.

Lt. Ignacio Ruiz reported that the incident took place about 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Anna Street. The victim, of unknown age, was struck in the buttocks and treated by emergency workers before being taken to the hospital.

The two suspects were reported to be of an unknown race or gender, and wearing a pink hoodie and a gray hoodie. The motive was not known. The victim’s conditions was reported to be stable.