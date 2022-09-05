Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Gaston County, police say

One person has been hurt in an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police said the incident began as a call about a suspicious vehicle on the 4400 block of Stoney Oaks Drive. During that investigation, police said they confiscated an assault rifle from the vehicle.

A short time later, police received a second call from a person who reported hearing shots and seeing a man with a blanket in the woodline near Stoney Oaks Drive. Police searched the area but did not locate a suspect.

Police then received a third call about a man being held at gunpoint at a home near Stoney Oaks Drive. Police began a second search of the area with assistance from a K-9 officer.

Police said that after a short search, the K-9 officer located a second assault rifle, a second vehicle, and the suspect.

After being found, the suspect fired at officers. Officers then returned fire, striking the suspect, according to Gaston County Police Chief Joseph Ramey.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Matthew Curtis Bufford, was transported to an area hospital and has since been released.

Bufford will be charged with four counts of attempted murder, robbery with a weapon, kidnapping, assault on a K-9 officer, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the police chief.

Gaston police said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will be investigating this incident. The officers who were involved in this incident have been placed on leave.

