Man injured in officer-involved shooting

Police lights

A man was shot by police after a situation escalated at a Shelby hotel over the weekend.

Just before noon, police were called to the Days Inn on West Dixon Boulevard regarding a person with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they reportedly encountered an armed male in the breezeway outside of a second-floor room.

“After repeatedly instructing the subject to drop the weapon, the armed male raised his weapon at officers at which time an officer fired,” according to a release from the Shelby Police Department.

The man struck in the abdomen. Once the weapon was secured, officers began rendering aid, the press release said.

Cleveland County EMS responded and took over medical treatment, and the man was taken to the hospital in Charlotte where he remained Monday.

“At this time, the names of those involved in the incident are being withheld pending family notifications,” police said.

Police say the injured man is a Shelby resident, and they are unsure of why he was at the motel.

No one else was injured.

As is protocol, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has been notified and is conducting an independent investigation into the officers’ actions.

The officer involved in this incident is on administrative leave, which is also standard procedure, and will remain in that status for the duration of the investigation.

