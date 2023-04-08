Man injured in oil well blowout free from parole

Apr. 7—A Kern County Superior Court judge ruled Friday that a man severely injured in a oil well blowout last year does not need to re-enroll in parole.

"He is a free man," said David Torres, Leonardo Andrade's attorney.

Andrade was performing work last year on an oil well behind a police training facility on Easton Drive when he was hurled into the air. He suffered internal bleeding and major injuries to his legs.

Andrade was sentenced to nine years in prison after being convicted in 2017 of second-degree robbery, threatening someone with an intent to terrorize and preventing a witness by threat or force, according to online records. When he was injured last year, Andrade was enrolled in a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation program allowing men with two years or less of their prison sentence to finish the remaining time in the community.

The CDCR tried to return Andrade to the program while he was still recovering from his injuries, but Torres argued for the opposite. Andrade's parole term ended Thursday, Torres said.

On Friday, a judge ruled the issue of Andrade enrolling in parole was a moot topic, Superior Court spokeswoman Kristin Davis reported.

"He's quite relieved and is on the road to recovery," Torres said in a phone interview.

