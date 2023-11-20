Man injured in overnight McKees Rocks shooting
The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in McKees Rocks.
The department says it was called to assist Allegheny County Housing Authority Police for a shooting that took place around 1:30 a.m. in the 16 block of Bell Avenue.
First responders found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
ACPD detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
