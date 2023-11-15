Man injured after overnight shooting along Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a late Tuesday night shooting while outside an apartment complex on Bell Road, according to Metro police.

Officers were sent to the 5800 block of Nolensville Pike on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at approximately 10:45 p.m. to respond to reports of a man who had been shot.

At the scene, the man allegedly told officers that he was inside his vehicle at an apartment complex on Bell Road when a white car drove by erratically and started shooting.

Authorities reported that the victim pulled over behind the Papa John’s restaurant on Nolensville Pike to call 911.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to his knee and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators are working to determine if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was random.

No arrests have been made. Additional information about the incident was not immediately released.

