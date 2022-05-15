Man injured in Renton drive-by shooting

Renton police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to the reported drive-by shooting in the 900 block of Glennwood Avenue Northeast at around 9:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found a man in a parking lot with gunshot wounds to his back.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police say the shooter fled the scene in an unknown vehicle before they arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

