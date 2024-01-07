Man injured in Saturday night shooting in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was injured in a shooting in Oceanside Saturday night, Oceanside Police have confirmed.

Oceanside Police responded to calls at 5:55 p.m. for a shooting in the 500 block of Oceanside Blvd. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

Police believe the victim was walking when two people in a car shot at him in what they say appears to be a targeted shooting.

Officers are currently interviewing two suspects that were found at 1500 South Pacific Street, who matched the witness’ descriptions of the suspects.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

