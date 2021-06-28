Man injured in Saturday shooting in Laurel County

Jun. 28—LONDON — The Dollar General off West KY 80 (Hal Rogers Parkway) was closed on Saturday evening after a reported shooting occurred there in the afternoon.

Orange cones blocked off the front of the parking lot and orange spray paint marked several places in the parking area and in front of the store.

According to the press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, a shooting incident was reported around 3:04 p.m. When Sheriff's officials arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. personnel and airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation led to the questioning of another male subject at the scene, with law enforcement officials learning that an altercation took place in the parking lot in which a gun was discharged, leaving the 28-year-old man with the gunshot wound. The investigation is continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and investigators will make a presentation to a Laurel grand jury for possible indictment.

Assisting for the Sheriff's office at the scene were Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Hobie Daugherty who is the case officer, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Greg Poynter, Deputy Travis Napier, and Deputy Marcus Stigall. Also assisting is Lieut. Chris Edwards. Other agencies assisting included Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, PHI 2 helicopter, and Swiss Colony Volunteer Fire Department.