Man injured in Saturday shooting on Winchester Road, Lexington police say

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday morning, leaving one man injured.

According to Lt. Dan Truex, police were called to Winchester Road around 3 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shots fired incident. Police did not report an address for the incident or nearest cross-street.

While in route, Truex said officers were told there was a male victim near the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to UK Chandler Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to Truex. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.