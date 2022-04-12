Man injured in second shooting in a week on same street in Johnson Ridge

One person was injured Monday evening in a shooting in the Johnson Ridge community of Terrebonne Parish, authorities said.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, shots rang out after 4:30 p.m. on Livas Lane. A man was injured and was taken to an out-of-area hospital.

His condition was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

The incident marked the second shooting in less than a week on Livas Lane, a dead-end street off La. 24 in Schriever, just outside Thibodaux.

Related: 'We just want to bring her home': Johnson Ridge shooting victim's sister speaks out

A shooting about 8:30 p.m. April 6 on Livas Lane killed 28-year-old Selena Marquez of El Paso, Texas.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday no arrests, motive or suspects in either incident have been announced. Sheriff Tim Soignet did not rule out a connection between the two shootings.

The most recent shooting “happened pretty quick,” Soignet said.

“By the time we got there, the victim was already in the hospital," the sheriff said. "We wanted to talk with him, but he was intubated so we couldn’t. But we were still able to figure out the location of the shooting and are in the process of putting it together as we speak. We’re still gathering all the facts.”

Also: Crime, vaccines and criminal justice discussed during Houma town hall meeting

Carl Harding, the Terrebonne Parish councilman who represents the Johnson Ridge area, said the recent shootings are part of a larger issue that needs to be addressed.

“I’m very much concerned,” Harding said Tuesday. “We have to look at where to deter crime, and that’s where the problem comes in. A lot of this stems from what goes on in the neighborhoods. It’s an issue that members of the community have to get involved with. So we have to really take care of our community and not just through law enforcement. People need to get involved. We have to look at the bigger picture. Sometimes it can be as simple as a high school rivalry that escalates or a territorial dispute. It’s more of a social issue that we have to address.”

Story continues

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shootings to call the Sheriff's Office at 876-2500 or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433, where callers may be eligible for a cash reward.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Man injured in second shooting in a week on same street in Schriever