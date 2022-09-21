Man injured, sent to hospital after a shooting on Dale Drive in Lexington

A man in Lexington was sent to a hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, according to Lexington police.

The shooting happened at 9:26 p.m. in the 1300 block of Dale Drive in the Park Place neighborhood. Police said when officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police didn’t provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.