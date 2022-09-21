Man injured, sent to hospital after a shooting on Dale Drive in Lexington
A man in Lexington was sent to a hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, according to Lexington police.
The shooting happened at 9:26 p.m. in the 1300 block of Dale Drive in the Park Place neighborhood. Police said when officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
That man was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police didn’t provide any suspect information.
Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.
On September 20, 2022 at 9:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Dale Drive for an individual who had been shot. They located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/aV9CFtJnT9
— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) September 21, 2022