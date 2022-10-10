Man injured in shooting on Barbour Street in Hartford

A man was hospitalized after a shooting on Barbour Street in Hartford on Monday morning, according to the Hartford Police Department.

According to police, the shooting happened in the parking lot of 281 Barbour Street outside of the Western Union and Dollar General stores.

A male shooting victim was dropped off at the Hartford Fire Department station at 1515 Main Street by a private car and transported to a local hospital, police said.

His condition is unknown at this time, according to police.