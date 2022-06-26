Man injured in shooting on BART train in Oakland

Bay Area Rapid Transit passengers in Oakland wait for a train in this 2013 photo. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)

One person was injured Saturday in a shooting aboard a BART train in Oakland, transit officials said.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. on a San Francisco-bound train as it reached the West Oakland station, Bay Area Rapid Transit officials said.

A male patient was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The BART train on which the shooting occurred was removed from service to a maintenance yard for the investigation.

BART officials said no suspect was in custody.

The incident was the second reported on a Bay Area public transit line this week.

Wednesday morning, one person was killed and another injured in a shooting aboard a Muni Metro train in the Castro neighborhood of San Francisco.

The shooting reportedly arose out of an argument, city officials said.

