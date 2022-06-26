Man injured in shooting on BART train in Oakland

Christian Martinez
FILE - Bay Area Rapid Transit passengers wait for a train in this Oct. 22, 2013 file photo taken in Oakland, Calif. San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit's contract with its two largest unions appears to be facing uncertainty late Friday Nov. 15, 2013 as the agency called for a return to the bargaining table, just weeks after the agreement settled a dispute that has already caused two strikes. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Bay Area Rapid Transit passengers in Oakland wait for a train in this 2013 photo. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)

One person was injured Saturday in a shooting aboard a BART train in Oakland, transit officials said.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. on a San Francisco-bound train as it reached the West Oakland station, Bay Area Rapid Transit officials said.

A male patient was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The BART train on which the shooting occurred was removed from service to a maintenance yard for the investigation.

BART officials said no suspect was in custody.

The incident was the second reported on a Bay Area public transit line this week.

Wednesday morning, one person was killed and another injured in a shooting aboard a Muni Metro train in the Castro neighborhood of San Francisco.

The shooting reportedly arose out of an argument, city officials said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

