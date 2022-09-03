Man injured in shooting at Bonney Lake apartment complex

A suspect was arrested in Bonney Lake on Saturday morning after shooting a person inside an apartment.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the View by Vintage apartment complex.

When police arrived they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was transported to Tacoma General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to locate the 21-year-old shooter nearby and took him into custody without further incident.

He was taken to the Pierce County jail where he will be booked for one count of first degree assault.

The weapon used in the shooting, a semi-automatic 9 mm handgun, has been recovered by police.

The Bonney Lake Police Department has not yet shared information on what led up to the shooting, but have determined there is no threat to the community.