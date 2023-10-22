Man injured in shooting calls wife to pick him up then dies at airport, Texas cops say

A Texas man died after police say he was shot and driven to a nearby airport, news outlets reported.

The 18-year-old man called his wife asking her to pick him up just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, because he had been shot, Houston police said, according to KPRC.

“He told her where to pick him up and when she drove to that location, she saw him limping. She was able to eventually get him in the vehicle, but not without incident because there was some shots being fired when she arrived at that location,” Caroleta Johnson, Houston Police Department commander, told KTRK.

The man was driven to William P. Hobby Airport, according to KRIV.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Johnson said once they got to the airport, another family member gave the man CPR until first responders arrived, according to KPRC. The man was later pronounced dead.

Police say the wife’s truck, which was also carrying a child, did not seem to have any bullet holes in it, according to KTRK.

The incident remains under investigation, police told news outlets.

Airport worker killed co-worker’s boyfriend after she refused advances, CA officials say

Loaded handgun found in man’s carry-on bag – then he blames his wife, TSA says

Woman’s giraffe poop collection seized at airport, ruining her art project, feds say