Man injured in shooting in Clairton

A man was injured in a shooting in Clairton.

Police were called to Thompson and Beaver Streets at around 8:09 p.m. on Saturday. They believe the victim ran from the scene until he collapsed at the 100 block of Constitution Circle, where officers found him with a gunshot wound.

The man is listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

