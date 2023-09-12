Man injured in shooting at driving school in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A man is injured following a shooting at a driving school in Millington Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Millington Police Department, officers responded to the shooting at the Roadmaster Drivers School of Memphis on Singleton Avenue just before 3 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but no information about his condition has been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.